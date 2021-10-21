S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Net Income

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $27.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $28.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $16.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

"We are pleased to announce solid performance for this quarter," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Both earnings and loan growth are a direct reflection of our talented team and the impact we are having in our markets."

Third Quarter of 2021 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.15%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.13%, return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.53% and pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) of 1.56%.
  • Total portfolio loans excluding PPP increased $117.8 million, or 7.0% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021.
  • Solid C&I growth excluding PPP loans of $79.5 million, or 21.9% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021 driven by improved utilization and strong new customer activity.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.55% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021.
  • S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.6%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share compared to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year.

"It has been an exciting and productive first 60 days for me as the new CEO of S&T," said Chris McComish, "I am impressed with our employee and marketplace engagement, both of which represent the foundation for future growth. My confidence is further reflected in our Board of Directors' recent approval of a 3.6% increase in our quarterly dividend."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.4 million to $68.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $68.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income related to PPP loans was relatively unchanged at $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Average PPP loans decreased by $192.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Average loans excluding PPP increased $95.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 2 basis points to 3.14% compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter. The decline in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to lower loan yields (7 basis points) and a higher average cash balance (4 basis points). Partially offsetting these declines was a higher relative PPP contribution (8 basis points) and lower costing liabilities (1 basis point).

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses increased $0.8 million to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, two relationships moved from nonperforming loans to OREO totaling $12.2 million. Total nonperforming assets increased $10.9 million to $124.7 million, or 1.78% of total loans plus OREO, at September 30, 2021 compared to $113.8 million, or 1.62% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO) at June 30, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets related to the addition of a $21.7 million commercial and industrial (C&I) loan which required a $9.3 million specific reserve at September 30, 2021. Offsetting this increase in nonperforming assets was $11.8 million of hotel loans that returned to performing status during the third quarter of 2021. Specific reserves on hotels decreased $6.0 million due to updated valuations. The allowance for credit losses was 1.55% of total portfolio loans as of September 30, 2021 compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $0.4 million to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking income increased $0.4 million mainly due to an improved mortgage servicing rights valuation. Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million to $47.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $45.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.7 million due to higher incentives and new hires.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $9.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Cash remains elevated at $934.4 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $985.3 million at June 30, 2021. Loan demand improved in the third quarter with portfolio loan growth excluding PPP loans of $117.8 million, or 7.0% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021. Loan growth was in almost all categories with C&I growth of $79.5 million, or 21.9% annualized, residential real estate growth of $28.6 million, or 13.2% annualized, construction growth of $21.2 million, or 17.6% annualized, and installment growth of $9.4 million, or 42.3% annualized. PPP loans were $181.0 million at September 30, 2021 with $155.0 million of forgiveness during the third quarter of 2021. Deposits decreased $70.1 million mainly in certificates of deposits. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.6%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share on October 18, 2021. This dividend compares to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable November 18, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2021.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance, for example, our adoption of CECL; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, including DNB, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

2021

2021

2020

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans, including fees

$66,914

$66,942

$72,263

Investment Securities:





Taxable

4,176

3,793

3,473

Tax-exempt

595

690

885

Dividends

84

152

227

Total Interest and Dividend Income

71,769

71,577

76,848








INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

2,439

2,652

6,626

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

619

621

946

Total Interest Expense

3,058

3,273

7,572








NET INTEREST INCOME

68,711

68,304

69,276

Provision for credit losses

3,388

2,561

17,485

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

65,323

65,743

51,791








NONINTEREST INCOME





Net gain on sale of securities



29



Debit and credit card

4,579

4,744

4,171

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,923

3,642

3,303

Wealth management

3,464

3,167

2,522

Mortgage banking

2,162

1,734

3,964

Commercial loan swap income

184

299

499

Other

1,534

1,809

2,024

Total Noninterest Income

15,846

15,424

16,483








NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits

25,228

24,515

24,571

Data processing and information technology

4,001

3,787

4,218

Occupancy

3,660

3,434

3,441

Furniture, equipment and software

2,745

2,402

2,440

Other taxes

1,830

1,832

1,612

Professional services and legal

1,550

1,637

1,911

Marketing

890

996

1,793

FDIC insurance

1,210

924

1,900

Other

6,127

6,302

6,360

Total Noninterest Expense

47,241

45,829

48,246

Income Before Taxes

33,928

35,338

20,028

Income tax expense

6,330

6,971

3,323

Net Income

$27,598

$28,367

$16,705








Per Share Data





Shares outstanding at end of period

39,367,847

39,345,719

39,251,638

Average shares outstanding - diluted

39,062,080

39,048,971

39,020,811

Diluted earnings per share

$0.70

$0.72

$0.43

Dividends declared per share

$0.28

$0.28

$0.28

Dividend yield (annualized)

3.80%

3.58%

6.33%

Dividends paid to net income

39.83%

38.74%

65.61%

Book value

$30.52

$30.21

$29.10

Tangible book value (1)

$20.89

$20.57

$19.40

Market value

$29.47

$31.30

$17.69

Profitability Ratios (Annualized)





Return on average assets

1.15%

1.21%

0.72%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.13%

9.65%

5.80%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

13.53%

14.41%

8.96%

Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets(3)

1.56%

1.61%

1.61%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)

55.50%

54.37%

55.75%








S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans, including fees

$204,088

$229,812

Investment Securities:





Taxable

11,532

11,547

Tax-exempt

2,098

2,646

Dividends

409

911

Total Interest and Dividend Income

218,127

244,916








INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

8,572

31,191

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

1,882

4,265

Total Interest Expense

10,453

35,456








NET INTEREST INCOME

207,674

209,460

Provision for credit losses

9,087

124,294

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

198,587

85,166








NONINTEREST INCOME





Net gain on sale of securities

29

142

Debit and credit card

13,486

11,264

Service charges on deposit accounts

11,039

10,116

Wealth management

9,576

7,471

Mortgage banking

8,206

7,823

Commercial loan swap income

577

3,928

Other

5,595

3,366

Total Noninterest Income

48,507

44,110








NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits

73,070

67,326

Data processing and information technology

12,012

11,671

Occupancy

10,921

10,643

Furniture, equipment and software

7,787

7,965

Other taxes

5,098

4,816

Professional services and legal

4,718

4,890

Marketing

3,208

3,883

FDIC insurance

3,180

3,718

Merger related expenses



2,342

Other

18,656

20,861

Total Noninterest Expense

138,650

138,115








Income Before Taxes

108,444

(8,839)

Income tax expense (benefit)

20,578

(5,703)








Net Income (Loss)

$87,866

($3,136)








Per Share Data





Average shares outstanding - diluted

39,044,870

39,101,309

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$2.24

($0.08)

Dividends declared per share

$0.84

$0.84

Dividends paid to net income

37.50%

NM








Profitability Ratios (annualized)





Return on average assets

1.26%

(0.05)%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.96%

(0.36)%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (5)

14.87%

(0.27)%

Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets (6)

1.68%

1.68%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)

53.75%

53.06%








NM - Not Meaningful












S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

2021

2021

2020

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$934,377

$985,278

$308,489

Securities, at fair value

870,121

840,375

718,169

Loans held for sale

4,303

7,648

16,724

Commercial loans:





Commercial real estate

3,225,863

3,246,533

3,290,138

Commercial and industrial

1,698,784

1,774,358

2,042,467

Commercial construction

499,317

478,153

477,429

Total Commercial Loans

5,423,964

5,499,044

5,810,034

Consumer loans:





Residential mortgage

887,937

859,329

950,887

Home equity

548,396

547,658

537,869

Installment and other consumer

97,606

88,210

80,735

Consumer construction

12,184

13,110

15,343

Total Consumer Loans

1,546,123

1,508,307

1,584,834

Total Portfolio Loans

6,970,087

7,007,351

7,394,868

Allowance for credit losses

(108,348)

(109,636)

(120,998)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net

6,861,739

6,897,715

7,273,870

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

9,893

10,106

15,777

Goodwill

373,424

373,424

373,417

Other assets

382,197

381,286

484,126

Total Assets

$9,436,054

$9,495,832

$9,190,572








LIABILITIES





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,652,314

$2,668,833

$2,232,706

Interest-bearing demand

971,321

979,300

982,956

Money market

2,045,320

2,047,254

2,033,585

Savings

1,074,896

1,050,256

938,475

Certificates of deposit

1,201,268

1,269,621

1,446,096

Total Deposits

7,945,119

8,015,264

7,633,818








Borrowings:





Securities sold under repurchase agreements

72,586

68,587

42,706

Short-term borrowings





83,000

Long-term borrowings

22,693

22,969

49,076

Junior subordinated debt securities

64,128

64,113

64,068

Total Borrowings

159,407

155,669

238,850

Other liabilities

129,847

136,166

175,789

Total Liabilities

8,234,373

8,307,099

8,048,457








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Total Shareholders' Equity

1,201,681

1,188,733

1,142,115

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,436,054

$9,495,832

$9,190,572








Capitalization Ratios





Shareholders' equity / assets

12.73%

12.52%

12.43%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (8)

9.08%

8.88%

8.64%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.65%

9.52%

9.11%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.07%

11.98%

11.05%

Risk-based capital - tier 1

12.48%

12.40%

11.46%

Risk-based capital - total

14.06%

14.00%

13.18%

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2021

2021

2020


Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)






ASSETS






Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$914,370

0.16%

$785,465

0.09%

$213,051

0.11%

Securities, at fair value

836,019

2.19%

826,861

2.19%

759,094

2.41%

Loans held for sale

3,656

3.35%

4,353

3.01%

4,432

3.09%

Commercial real estate

3,239,867

3.68%

3,251,894

3.69%

3,322,656

4.02%

Commercial and industrial

1,744,684

4.17%

1,890,538

3.90%

2,107,750

3.45%

Commercial construction

490,940

3.20%

462,928

3.34%

469,214

3.43%

Total Commercial Loans

5,475,491

3.80%

5,605,359

3.73%

5,899,620

3.77%

Residential mortgage

875,684

4.00%

863,254

4.17%

954,861

4.33%

Home equity

547,984

3.34%

535,933

3.50%

536,735

3.73%

Installment and other consumer

92,615

5.85%

84,259

6.05%

79,649

6.47%

Consumer construction

13,626

3.66%

13,264

6.39%

14,475

4.32%

Total Consumer Loans

1,529,909

3.87%

1,496,710

4.06%

1,585,720

4.24%

Total Portfolio Loans

7,005,400

3.81%

7,102,069

3.80%

7,485,340

3.87%

Total Loans

7,009,056

3.81%

7,106,422

3.80%

7,489,772

3.87%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

9,981

2.62%

10,529

4.51%

15,157

5.11%

Total Interest-earning Assets

8,769,425

3.28%

8,729,277

3.31%

8,477,074

3.65%

Noninterest-earning assets

724,759

704,635

815,930

Total Assets

$9,494,184

$9,433,911

$9,293,004









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest-bearing demand

$962,139

0.08%

$998,134

0.09%

$967,735

0.18%

Money market

2,062,958

0.18%

2,037,976

0.18%

2,074,862

0.33%

Savings

1,059,904

0.03%

1,044,899

0.03%

923,208

0.07%

Certificates of deposit

1,240,345

0.41%

1,291,194

0.45%

1,486,016

1.16%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,325,346

0.18%

5,372,203

0.20%

5,451,821

0.48%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

71,054

0.10%

67,838

0.10%

64,000

0.25%

Short-term borrowings

—%

—%

84,310

0.38%

Long-term borrowings

22,841

1.99%

23,113

2.01%

49,269

2.52%

Junior subordinated debt securities

64,118

3.01%

64,103

3.06%

64,057

3.19%

Total Borrowings

158,012

1.56%

155,054

1.61%

261,636

1.44%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,483,358

0.22%

5,527,256

0.24%

5,713,457

0.53%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,812,185

2,727,653

2,433,665

Shareholders' equity

1,198,641

1,179,002

1,145,882

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,494,184

$9,433,911

$9,293,004









Net Interest Margin (9)

3.14%

3.16%

3.29%








S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)






ASSETS






Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$669,593

0.12%

$158,771

0.38%

Securities, at fair value

815,197

2.24%

776,995

2.50%

Loans held for sale

4,780

3.02%

5,407

3.17%

Commercial real estate

3,248,417

3.71%

3,373,466

4.33%

Commercial and industrial

1,863,447

4.13%

2,020,179

3.82%

Commercial construction

479,733

3.30%

428,977

3.91%

Total Commercial Loans

5,591,597

3.81%

5,822,622

4.12%

Residential mortgage

878,709

4.13%

974,144

4.24%

Home equity

538,931

3.49%

540,220

4.09%

Installment and other consumer

85,640

6.06%

79,757

6.60%

Consumer construction

14,257

4.92%

12,587

4.49%

Total Consumer Loans

1,517,538

4.02%

1,606,708

4.31%

Total Portfolio Loans

7,109,135

3.86%

7,429,330

4.16%

Total Loans

7,113,915

3.86%

7,434,737

4.16%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

10,579

4.07%

19,473

5.38%

Total Interest-earning Assets

8,609,284

3.41%

8,389,976

3.94%

Noninterest-earning assets

728,314

772,404

Total Assets

$9,337,598

$9,162,380









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest-bearing demand

$952,297

0.09%

$981,174

0.33%

Money market

2,023,583

0.18%

2,048,466

0.69%

Savings

1,033,581

0.04%

880,673

0.12%

Certificates of deposit

1,291,666

0.51%

1,549,177

1.50%

Total Interest-bearing deposits

5,301,126

0.22%

5,459,490

0.76%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

67,872

0.12%

60,045

0.30%

Short-term borrowings

8,425

0.19%

182,623

1.02%

Long-term borrowings

23,139

2.00%

50,292

2.52%

Junior subordinated debt securities

64,103

3.05%

64,099

3.72%

Total Borrowings

163,539

1.54%

357,059

1.60%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,464,665

0.26%

5,816,549

0.81%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,693,530

2,170,447

Shareholders' equity

1,179,403

1,175,384

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,337,598

$9,162,380









Net Interest Margin (10)


3.25%

3.37%

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




2021

2021

2020


Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonperforming Loans (NPL)






Commercial loans:

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL

Commercial real estate

$56,400

1.71%

$82,050

2.53%

$52,805

1.60%

Commercial and industrial

38,581

2.27%

16,997

0.96%

12,498

0.61%

Commercial construction

4,053

0.75%

384

0.08%

1,504

0.31%

Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans (1)

99,034

1.83%

99,431

1.81%

66,807

1.15%

Consumer loans:






Residential mortgage

9,172

1.03%

9,917

1.15%

13,018

1.37%

Home equity

2,917

0.53%

3,150

0.58%

4,106

0.76%

Installment and other consumer

189

0.19%

121

0.14%

141

0.17%

Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

12,278

0.79%

13,188

0.87%

17,265

1.08%

Total Nonperforming Loans (1)

$111,312

1.60%

$112,619

1.61%

$84,072

1.13%

(1) Included in nonperforming commercial loans is $1.7 million of loans held for sale.







2021

2021

2020

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





Charge-offs

$4,206

$8,737

$13,667

Recoveries

(616)

(1,264)

(754)

Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$3,590

$7,473

$12,913








Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





Commercial loans:





Commercial real estate

3,651

6,595

10,963

Commercial and industrial

(277)

795

1,267

Commercial construction

54

(2)

(1)

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

3,428

7,388

12,229

Consumer loans:





Residential mortgage

2

(57)

274

Home equity

37

10

204

Installment and other consumer

123

132

206

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

162

85

684

Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$3,590

$7,473

$12,913

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





Charge-offs

$19,476

$93,415

Recoveries



(2,601)

(1,273)

Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$16,875

$92,142








Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





Commercial loans:





Customer fraud

$—

$58,671

Commercial real estate

10,944

16,979

Commercial and industrial

5,431

14,592

Commercial construction

51

(22)

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)

16,426

90,220

Consumer loans:





Residential mortgage

17

367

Home equity

279

301

Installment and other consumer

153

1,254

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

449

1,922

Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$16,875

$92,142
















2021

2021

2020

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data





Nonperforming loans

$111,312

112,619

$84,072

OREO

13,370

1,145

2,317

Total Nonperforming assets

124,682

113,764

86,389

Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

14,033

20,650

18,648

Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

13,782

14,321

18,478

Total troubled debt restructurings

27,815

34,971

37,126

Nonperforming loans / total loans

1.60%

1.61%

1.13%

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

1.78%

1.62%

1.17%

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.55%

1.56%

1.64%

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP

1.60%

1.64%

1.77%

Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

97%

97.00%

144%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$3,590

$7,473

$12,913

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans

0.21%

0.43%

0.69%


















Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

Asset Quality Data





Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$16,875

$92,142

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans

0.32%

1.66%

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2021

2021

2020

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter







(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)





Total shareholders' equity

$1,201,681

$1,188,733

$1,142,115

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
liability

(379,218)

(379,563)

(380,735)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$822,462

$809,170

$761,380

Common shares outstanding

39,368

39,346

39,252

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$20.89

$20.57

$19.40








(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)





Net income (annualized)

$109,492

$113,778

$66,455

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,369

1,395

2,069

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$110,861

$115,173

$68,524








Average total shareholders' equity

$1,198,641

$1,179,002

$1,145,882

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
tax liability

(379,443)

(379,784)

(380,781)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$819,197

$799,218

$765,101

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

13.53%

14.41%

8.96%








(3) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)





Income before taxes

$33,928

$35,338

$20,028

Plus: Provision for credit losses

3,388

2,561

17,485

Total

37,317

37,899

37,513

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$148,051

$152,012

$149,237

Average assets

$9,494,184

$9,433,911

$9,293,004

PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.56%

1.61%

1.61%








(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)





Noninterest expense

$47,241

$45,829

$48,246

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$68,712

$68,304

$69,276

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

557

585

780

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

69,269

68,889

70,056

Noninterest income

15,846

15,424

16,483

Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities



(29)



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$85,115

$84,284

$86,539

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

55.50%

54.37%

55.75%









 

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020







(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)





Net income (loss) (annualized)

$117,477

($4,189)

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,409

2,050

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$118,886

($2,140)








Average total shareholders' equity

$1,179,403

$1,175,384

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,788)

(380,884)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$799,614

$794,500

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.87%

(0.27)%








(6) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)





Income (loss) before taxes

$108,444

($8,839)

Plus: Provision for credit losses

9,087

124,294

Total

117,531

115,455

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$157,139

$154,221

Average assets

$9,337,598

$9,162,380

PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.68%

1.68%








(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)





Noninterest expense

$138,650

$138,115

Less: merger related expenses



(2,342)

Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items

$138,650

$135,773








Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$207,674

$209,460

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

1,806

2,477

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

209,480

211,937

Noninterest income

48,507

44,110

Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities

(29)

(142)

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$257,958

$255,905

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

53.75%

53.06%








(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)





 Interest income and dividend income

$218,127

$244,916

 Less: interest expense

(10,453)

35,456

 Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

207,674

209,460

 Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

1,806

2,477

 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$209,480

$211,937

 Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$280,074

$283,098

 Average interest-earning assets

$8,609,284

$8,389,976

 Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.25%

3.37%

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2021

2021

2020

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter







(8) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)





Total shareholders' equity

$1,201,681

$1,188,733

$1,142,115

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,218)

(379,563)

(380,735)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$822,462

$809,170

$761,380








Total assets

$9,436,054

$9,495,832

$9,190,572

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,218)

(379,563)

(380,735)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,056,836

$9,116,269

$8,809,837

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.08%

8.88%

8.64%








(9) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)





Interest income and dividend income

$71,769

$71,577

$76,848

Less: interest expense

(3,058)

(3,273)

(7,572)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

68,711

68,304

69,276

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

557

585

780

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$69,268

$68,889

$70,056

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$274,812

$276,313

$278,701

Average interest- earning assets

$8,769,425

$8,729,277

$8,477,074

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.14%

3.16%

3.29%








