S&T Bancorp To Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

INDIANA, Pa., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's first quarter 2021 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021. David G. Antolik, interim chief executive officer and president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION: What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 22, 2021 Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com How: Live over the Internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2021 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately five minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until April 29, 2021, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 40575.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to [email protected]. Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at stbancorp.com. Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank:

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

