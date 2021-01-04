S&T Bancorp To Webcast Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's fourth quarter 2020 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Todd D. Brice, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its fourth quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 4th Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 28, 2021

Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com

How: Live over the Internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "4th Quarter 2020 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately five minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until February 4, 2021, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 39369.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to [email protected]. Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at www.stbancorp.com. Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank:

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.2 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit www.stbancorp.com, www.stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

