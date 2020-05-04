S&T Bank Ranked #1 In Customer Satisfaction With Retail Banking in Mid-Atlantic By J.D. Power

The annual study analyzes retail banking customers' satisfaction with their primary financial institution and the impact it has on bottom-line metrics, such as retention, loyalty, and advocacy. S&T Bank received the highest score in the Mid-Atlantic region; and ranked #1 in the following factors: channel activities, communication & advice, convenience, and products & fees.

"Our employees are the bedrock of our company and instrumental in helping our customers address the challenges we face today. We are honored and humbled by this independent recognition of the great service that we aspire to deliver every day," said Brice.

S&T Bank has a long history of serving its clients and communities. For the past 118 years, the financial institution has supported its clients through economic downturns and natural disasters; and is currently helping customers navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

*S&T Bank received the highest score in the Mid-Atlantic Region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their own retail bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com, stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study

The U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, now in its 15th year, measures satisfaction in six factors (listed in alphabetical order): account opening; communication and advice; channel activities; convenience; problem resolution; and products and fees. Channel activities include seven subfactors (listed in alphabetical order): ATM; assisted online; branch; call center; IVR; mobile; and website.

The study is based on responses from 91,950 retail banking customers of 182 of the largest banks in the United States regarding their experiences with their retail bank. It was fielded from April 2019 through February 2020. Big banks are defined as banks with more than $250 billion in domestic deposits; regional banks are those with $55 billion-$250 billion in domestic deposits; and midsize banks are those with less than $55 billion in domestic deposits.

For more information about the J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit here.

