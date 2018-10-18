S&T Bank Welcomes Paula Berezansky As Senior Vice President, Financial Intelligence Group Officer

INDIANA, Pa., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, a full-service financial institution with assets of $7.1 billion, and locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, is proud to welcome Paula Berezansky as S&T Bank's senior vice president, financial intelligence group officer.

Paula will manage the Financial Intelligence Group within the Compliance Department and S&T Bancorp's enterprise-wide compliance monitoring programs for the Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering and the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Identity Theft, and Fraud.

"Paula is a highly accomplished intelligence professional with a proven track record of nearly three decades of experience," said Todd D. Brice, president and chief executive officer of S&T Bank. "Her strong leadership skills and extensive background offer invaluable insight on financial crime to S&T Bank's Compliance Department, providing us with unwavering confidence in the Bank's overall fraud and anti-money laundering practices."

Paula brings 15 years of experience with the National Drug Intelligence Center of the U.S. Department of Justice. As a supervisory intelligence analyst, she was involved in developing threat assessments and assisting multiple federal law enforcement agencies with combatting financial crimes such as money laundering and bank fraud.

In addition, she spent six years as a private industry business intelligence analyst and eight years with the National Institute of Standards and Technology as a research chemist, where she authored several published studies.

Paula is a magna cum laude graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in chemistry and minor in mathematics and completed all doctoral-level coursework at the University of Maryland in analytical chemistry. She also received training at the federal government's Center for Leadership Development, Eastern Management Development Center.

