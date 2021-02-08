St. Clair CPAs, P.C., Joins EisnerAmper

Founded in 1986, St. Clair has five partners and 58 professionals. With offices in Merchantville, NJ, and Conshohocken, PA, the firm has more than 40 practice areas including franchises, construction, employee benefit plans, manufacturing, mortgage banking, service industries, nonprofits and schools, real estate and several other areas. The firm was recently ranked 13th nationally in franchise accounting by Entrepreneur magazine.

"St. Clair has a strong reputation within the business and corporate executive community throughout the Philadelphia and South Jersey market. We look forward to adding their skilled team of professionals to EisnerAmper," said Paul Dougherty, Partner-in-Charge of EisnerAmper's Philadelphia practice.

"We are excited about this opportunity to join operations with EisnerAmper, as we have respected this firm for many years because our values align," said William St. Clair, Partner. "It has and always will be our goal to provide to our clients and our colleagues professionalism, service and creativity to perform the very best for our clientele."

About EisnerAmper LLP

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting, tax and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm has more than 200 partners and principals and 2,000-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

