St. Cloud Capital Announces Investment In JibJab

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce an investment in Los Angeles-based JibJab, LLC ("JibJab"), a leading independent provider of social expression content through branded satires, eCards, and messages. JibJab's products enable millions of people to create and share personalized videos that make each other laugh.

St. Cloud Capital partnered with San Francisco-based Catapult Capital in the acquisition of JibJab.

Paul Hanges, Chief Executive Officer of JibJab is excited to work with his new partners. "JibJab has been on a mission of making billions of people happy since 1999. In that time, we have evolved to become the go-to source for personalized expression both on the web and in our mobile apps. As the landscape of digital sharing and messaging platforms continues to grow, so does our opportunity to help millions of more people be funny online—and our partnership with St. Cloud will help us accelerate and execute upon that vision."

"We believe the Company's unique offerings have allowed it to outperform other industry competitors. We look forward to working with Catapult, Paul and the JibJab team to maximize value during our partnership and expanding the Company's global brand," stated Ben Hom, Managing Partner of St. Cloud Capital.

