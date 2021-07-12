St. Croix Hospice Acquires Hospice in Des Plaines, Ill.

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has expanded care in Illinois with the acquisition of the Des Plaines, Ill. operations from Silverado Hospice. This is the second branch location in Illinois for St. Croix Hospice, after having acquired a location in Rockford, Ill. in early 2021.

"We are pleased to expand our service in Illinois with this location in Des Plaines," said Heath Bartness, CEO of St. Croix Hospice. "We are proud to partner with a company who shares our commitment to quality end-of-life care." St Croix Hospice was advised by Waller on legal and regulatory matters in connection with the transaction.

St. Croix Hospice has continued its steady trajectory of growth throughout 2021. Since its founding in 2009, the agency has been growing their exceptional care for patients and their families throughout the Midwest. Their footprint now includes 40+ branches in 8 states including Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin. St. Croix Hospice's 900+ employees serve nearly 2,500 patients with expert, compassionate care.

"I am excited about the acquisition of our agency by St. Croix Hospice and welcome their growing presence in Illinois," said David Lithgow, Administrator of the St. Croix Hospice Des Plaines branch. "This partnership will continue our team's expert hospice care and enhance hospice services throughout the greater Chicago area."

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT:

Amanda Cherico

[email protected]

612-364-6606

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice

Related Links

http://STCroixHospice.com

