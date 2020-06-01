St. Croix Hospice enhances services in west central Iowa with new Denison office

DENISON, Iowa, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, St. Croix Hospice is expanding in Iowa with the addition of a branch in Denison. St. Croix Hospice serves 79 Iowa counties and offers true 24/7 availability, including nights and weekends. The Denison branch at 40 N. Main Street will serve patients living in Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac, Shelby and Woodbury counties.

"New research reaffirms that hospice is most beneficial when started early-on in disease progression," says Heidi Comley, Regional Director of Clinical Operations in western Iowa. "Hospice remains an essential and needed service for individuals with advanced illnesses—including those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19."

St. Croix Hospice continues to serve existing hospice patients and admit new patients in need of hospice care, regardless of whether they are positive for coronavirus. Clinical teams wear personal protective equipment (gloves, a facemask and an eye shield) for all in-person visits and perform daily self-assessments for COVID-19 symptoms. Telehealth admissions and appointments are also available when needed.

"We are using telehealth for some patient care, and also to connect our residential facility patients and their loved ones through videoconferencing," adds Comley. "Additionally, we are offering telehealth devices to our facility partners who do not have one."

For individuals with advanced illness who reside in private residences and may be hesitant to access healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic, hospice can provide essential care and companionship, allowing them to remain at home in their final days.

St. Croix Hospice serves more than 75 percent of Iowa through its branches in Ankeny, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Charles City, Council Bluffs, Panora, Spencer and Strawberry Point. Its location in Humboldt opened in May.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

