St. Croix Hospice Names Stephen Phenneger as Chief Financial Officer

OAKDALE, Minn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice, a leading hospice agency serving the Midwest, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the addition of Stephen Phenneger as President and Chief Financial Officer. Phenneger brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare finance and operations to complement the agency's leadership strength and growth trajectory.

Phenneger was attracted to St. Croix Hospice because of its patient-centered culture and its strong Midwest presence. He first joined St. Croix Hospice as interim CFO in March and has played an integral role in successfully guiding the agency through the many changes and challenges of COVID-19, which has resulted in uninterrupted patient care throughout the pandemic.

"Stephen brings an incredibly diverse background in healthcare finance and operations to St. Croix Hospice," says Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice CEO. "He understands and appreciates the value St. Croix Hospice brings to the patients, families and communities we serve. Stephen's knowledge and expertise make him a valuable addition and we're happy to welcome him to our executive team."

Phenneger previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Enclara Healthcare, a provider of pharmacy benefit management solutions to hospice agencies. He also spent a decade as an Operating Partner with Cressey & Company, a private equity firm focused on the healthcare industry. Phenneger, a graduate of La Salle University in Philadelphia, resides in Pennsylvania along with his wife and three children.

"I am thrilled to join the St. Croix Hospice family," says Phenneger. "St. Croix Hospice is poised for continued growth as it fulfills its mission of providing the best hospice care in the Midwest, and I look forward to being part of its continued success."

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

