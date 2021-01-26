St. Elizabeth Healthcare Partners with Pampers® on Literacy Initiative to Gift a Lifetime of Reading to Newborns

"Reading to newborn babies provides extraordinary developmental and emotional benefits, enabling infants to learn quicker and parents to spend valuable quality time with their new child," said Ellee Humphrey, system director of women's and children's services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. "The Pampers Bright Beginnings Reading initiative allows us to educate parents in our community about the importance of reading to their babies, while also giving them the tangible resources necessary to start reading to baby, right from birth."

Research shows that reading to children in early infancy improves vocabulary and reading skills later in life. The Pampers Bright Beginnings Reading initiative is arming parents with the resources and information needed to read to their babies, creating a lasting impact on language, literacy and reading skills.

"At Pampers, our mission is to care for the happy, healthy development of babies right from the start," said Sarah Pasquinucci, senior communications director, P&G North America Baby Care and mother of two. "We are thrilled to be partnering with St. Elizabeth Healthcare for this initiative as we work to bring awareness to the positive benefits of reading to babies. Through this partnership, we hope to create a positive impact in the Northern Kentucky community and achieve our vision of every child being read to from birth, starting right here in our very own backyard."

When it comes to birthing options, St. Elizabeth is right here in Northern Kentucky for families' birthing needs, including natural labor and delivery options such as nitrous oxide, aromatherapy and labor tubs, virtual childbirth classes, concierge services and more. To learn more about the Family Birth Place and its offerings, visit St. Elizabeth's website .

For additional information about the Pampers Bright Beginnings program, read more from Pampers.

About St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 160 primary care and specialty office locations throughout the Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region. Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $100 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community each year.

About Pampers®

For more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby's development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Club program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby 'love the change' together.

About Bright Beginnings

At Pampers, caring for babies is more than just our purpose, it's in our DNA. We believe a baby's earliest days are essential toward shaping a bright beginning, and are committed to supporting their happy, healthy development right from the start. Through the Pampers Bright Beginnings program, we serve babies and their families by removing barriers that hinder early success and development, and enhancing access to resources, tools and support. For more information on the Pampers Bright Beginnings program, visit Pampers.com.

