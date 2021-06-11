St. Elizabeth Healthcare Receives Grant to Connect People with Substance Use Disorder to Employment Resources

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Elizabeth Healthcare has received a nearly $2.4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to connect people with substance use disorder to career-building resources in Northern Kentucky.

The five-year grant, known as the Lift Up Project, helps individuals find the healing they desire, the hope they need and a promising, self-sustaining future through rehabilitation, education, training and employment opportunities.

The Lift Up Project is led by St. Elizabeth Healthcare and St. Elizabeth Physicians Journey Recovery Center in collaboration with the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB), Life Learning Center and Brighton Center, which operates the Kentucky Career Center.

"Everyone deserves a fair chance, and at St. Elizabeth, we want to help ensure that every person in our region has access to the care they need and the resources to help them on their journey to a healthier lifestyle," said Dan Cole, Assistant Vice President of Operations at St. Elizabeth Physicians. "The receipt of this grant means that we can continue working alongside our community partners to further provide life-saving and life-sustaining opportunities in the communities we serve."

"We know that many employers today are seeking talent," said Tara Johnson-Noem, Director of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board. "It's critical that we help every member of our community to reach their full potential for their own success and for the overall economic development of our region. The Lift Up Project supports alignment of resources for individuals in recovery and local businesses willing to be transformational employers. Both the NKWIB and the Kentucky Career Center – NKY that we oversee are proud to be a part of this work."

The St. Elizabeth Physicians Journey Recovery Center provides individualized treatment with licensed medical professionals known for best practices in disease management, including withdrawal. In addition, psychological and emotional needs are addressed with licensed therapists. Case managers and peer support specialists help individuals navigate their journey and locate community resources for recovery support.

Life Learning Center assesses participants' strengths and provide training to increase their readiness for the workplace. This includes building necessary communication skills and addressing personal issues including financial, housing, identity, legal or other issues that may impede the pathway to employment and independence.

Brighton Center, which operates the Northern Kentucky Career Center Network assists job seekers to assess their skills and connect individuals to employment and educational opportunities through its extensive partnership network across eight counties of Northern Kentucky.

The Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) funds and oversees the local Kentucky Career Center network as the regional recipient of federal workforce funds. For the Lift Up Project, the NKWIB convenes partners and employers, leveraging resources and technical assistance to meet businesses' needs while supporting the dignity of its clients.

Residents of Northern Kentucky interested in participating in the Lift Up Project should call the Journey Recovery Center at (859) 757-0717.

About St. Elizabeth Physicians

St. Elizabeth Physicians is a nationally recognized multi-specialty physician organization of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. With 452 physicians, 245 advanced practice providers and more than 1,500 non-provider associates, St. Elizabeth Physicians serves more than 370,000 patients in 15 counties located in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. It includes 41 specialties and services. Learn more at www.stedocs.com or call 1-800-737-7900.

About St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 160 primary care and specialty office locations throughout the Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region. Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $130 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community each year. For more information, visit www.stelizabeth.com.

