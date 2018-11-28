St. Elizabeth Healthcare to broadcast lung cancer surgery on Facebook Live: 9:30 a.m. EST Nov. 30

The surgery will be broadcast on the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/StElizabethHealthcare ) at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 30. Dr. Calhoun will narrate the surgery in its entirety, and answer questions during this live-stream educational event.

Dr. Calhoun said, "At St. Elizabeth, we have an extraordinary amount of expertise to offer. We perform complex airway cases like Joshua's and have patients do extremely well."

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States. Further, Kentucky has the highest incidence rate of lung cancer in the country. St. Elizabeth seeks to change these outcomes and improve lung cancer survival rates, while leading Northern Kentucky to become one of the healthiest communities in America. One way to accomplish this is by offering a lung cancer screening program to catch early, non-symptomatic lung cancer when it is at a more treatable stage.

"My message to patients out there or just the population at large in an area where smoking is so prevalent and lung cancer is so prevalent, CT screening for lung cancer can completely save lives. And it will do it by detecting it earlier," said Dr. Calhoun.

Joshua shared, "I think if anything this has been a blessing in disguise for me to realize my physical and emotional health -- I need to take better care of myself physically, and I need to let fewer things agitate me emotionally, because they're not worth it. And, if you love your family, if you have things in your life that are important to you, then you need to lay down those cigarettes."

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates five facilities throughout Northern Kentucky and more than 115 primary care and specialty offices in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. St. Elizabeth, sponsored by the Diocese of Covington, is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. www.stelizabeth.com.

