St. George's University Announces Partnership with The University of North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. and TRUE BLUE, Grenada, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. George's University announced a new direct-admission partnership with the University of North Alabama. The program establishes a pathway for qualified North Alabama graduates to gain immediate entry to the St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine .

"We're excited to team up with the University of North Alabama to educate a new generation of doctors and vets," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University. "Our program offers students a seamless transition along the way to these vital professions, both of which are currently facing extreme shortages."

The partnership establishes a "4+4" program, in which students spend four years at each institution. Those who wish to qualify must express their interest at the time they apply to the University of North Alabama. To ensure they can proceed to St. George's, students must complete all undergraduate coursework, meet minimum grade point averages, and score competitively on the Medical College Admission Test or the Graduate Record Examination. St. George's University will waive application fees and fast-track students in the program for application review, interviews, and admission decisions.

All students in the program offered medical school admission are guaranteed a $10,000 scholarship. Accepted students will also get the opportunity to visit the SGU campus on an all-expenses-paid trip.

Those who enter St. George's University School of Medicine will be eligible to complete their first two years of study in Grenada, or they can complete their first year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and second year in Grenada. The following two years of clinical rotations will take place at St. George's-affiliated hospitals in the United States or United Kingdom, with elective opportunities available in Canada. Veterinary students will be eligible to complete three years of study in Grenada and their final clinical year within SGU's network of 30-plus affiliates located in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

"At St. George's, we make it possible for our students to pursue a truly international education," Dr. Olds said. "We're eager to welcome students from the University of North Alabama to our community."

"We are pleased to offer our students this opportunity to accelerate their careers," said Dr. Chunsheng Zhang, senior vice provost for international affairs at UNA. "The direct admissions program will dramatically simplify the graduate school admissions process at a time when new veterinarians and doctors are desperately needed."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The university's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. Its programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

