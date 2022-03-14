St. George's University Awards CityDoctors Scholarships to Twelve Incoming Students

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University announced today that it has awarded 12 students full- or partial-tuition CityDoctors Scholarships to students who entered the four-year MD program this January.

"We're pleased to offer this scholarship to these twelve outstanding individuals, who demonstrate great promise and are committed to making an impact on healthcare in the communities in which they will practice," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University . "We launched the CityDoctors Scholarship program ten years ago to support high-achieving students from metropolitan New York whose dream it is to become a highly skilled and compassionate physician. I look forward to seeing what our newest class of CityDoctors accomplishes."

The CityDoctors Scholarship program is a partnership between St. George's University and four hospital systems in the New York metropolitan area: NYC Health + Hospitals in New York and Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center and St. Joseph's University Medical Center in New Jersey.

To be eligible, applicants must be residents of the communities served by these hospitals or otherwise have an affiliation with them. Winners of the scholarships sponsored by NYC Health + Hospitals must commit to working in the hospital system after graduation. Those honored by the three New Jersey hospital systems are not required to make a postgraduate commitment.

More than 150 graduates of St. George's University have received CityDoctors Scholarships since the program's creation in 2012. It is part of a robust financial aid program at SGU that resulted in 75 percent of all entering four-year MD students receiving a scholarship in the 2020-21 academic year.

"The CityDoctors Scholarship program is a fantastic way for aspiring physicians from New York and New Jersey to accelerate their careers in medicine," said Lynn Kuhl, vice president and senior associate dean of scholarships at SGU. "This year's winners will be tremendous assets to the hospitals and communities they serve."

