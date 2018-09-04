St. George's University Expands "Pay It Forward" Tuition Refund Program to U.S. Applicants

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. George's University announced the expansion of its "Pay It Forward" program, which will permit U.S. students who enroll in the medical school's January 2019 class to claim a refund of their tuition if they subsequently matriculate at an allopathic medical school in the United States in fall 2019.

"'Pay It Forward' allows students to begin their medical educations early and to see if St. George's is right for them on essentially a risk-free basis," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, President of St. George's University. "We're confident they'll decide to complete their degrees at St. George's after spending a semester with our esteemed faculty and tight-knit community."

The program initially launched last year for Canadian applicants. Students who enrolled in the January 2018 term could claim a tuition refund if they later matriculated to a Canadian or U.S. allopathic medical school in fall 2018.

Three-quarters of current St. George's students are U.S. citizens. The university is the number-one provider of U.S. doctors into first-year residencies and the number-four provider of doctors to the United States overall. More than 900 St. George's graduates secured residencies in the United States in 2018.

"St. George's University graduates are meeting the medical needs of countless patients across the United States," Olds said. "We hope that 'Pay It Forward' will introduce more aspiring doctors to the top-notch medical education we offer at St. George's."

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities and repeatedly recognized as the best in the region. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu

