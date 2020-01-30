St. Johns Insurance Company Announces Retirement of Reese Bowen; Jesse Schalk Appointed President

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns Insurance, a privately-held insurer specializing in homeowners' insurance products and services, today announced that Reese Bowen will retire from the role of President. Jesse Schalk, who joined St. Johns in 2013 as Chief Financial Officer, has been named President by the Board of Directors.

Mr. Bowen spent 17 years with St. Johns Insurance and was instrumental in the formation and growth of St. Johns since its inception in 2003. Before serving as the company's President, he held the role of Underwriting Manager. On the subject of Mr. Bowen's retirement, Jim McCahill, current board member and majority shareholder added, "I have worked with Reese since the mid 1980's and brought him on board in 1992. He has been a great friend and one of the most knowledgeable and respected insurance professionals of his era. St. Johns would not be what it is today without Reese." Mr. Bowen will remain on the Board of Directors and assume an advisory position.

Beginning February 1st, Mr. Schalk moves into the role of President, leading the firm's execution of growth initiatives while overseeing underwriting, claims and finance.

"Working with Reese for many years, I have great respect for the leadership and professionalism he has brought to St. Johns," said Mr. Schalk. "Together with our team, I look forward to building on our strong tradition, furthering our growth and development by working with our agency network and business partners to execute a disciplined underwriting strategy."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to promote Jesse – who brings decades of experience – to fill this key leadership position and guide the strategy and future of our organization," stated Robert Lucas, Chairman of the Board.

About St. Johns Insurance Company:

St. Johns Insurance Company is a privately-held insurance company that insures home and condominium owners throughout the states of Florida and South Carolina. The company's mission is to provide agents and policyholders with access to a high-quality, financially stable insurer that will be a reliable market over the long-haul. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, St. Johns is rated "A" exceptional by Demotech, an organization that ranks and monitors insurance companies for financial stability.

