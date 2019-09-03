St. John's Northwestern Military Academy Revitalizes Lacrosse Program With Esteemed Coach

DELAFIELD, Wis., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Northwestern Military Academy (SJNMA) has hired Michael Stefan to restore its lacrosse program. SJNMA added the sport to its offerings in 2009. At the time, SJNMA was one of a handful of high schools offering lacrosse in Wisconsin, which has exploded in popularity throughout the state.

"I am excited to welcome Michael Stefan to SJNMA," says Mike Fink, director of athletics. "We took last year off from lacrosse because we had a vision to rebuild the program under a coach with a proven track record. Working with Michael previously at Kettle Moraine High School and watching him grow that program to upwards of 90 players and three championship wins, I am confident that he can take our program to the next level."

Coach Stefan played lacrosse internationally from 2012 to 2017. Coaching the sport since 2010, he owns Legends Lacrosse and Alpha Lacrosse with approximately 300 kids participating. In addition, he has served as vice president of the Wisconsin Lacrosse Coaches Association since 2018.

"I was attracted to St. John's Northwestern as it is the very first program I have come across that has no ceiling," says Michael Stefan. "I am incredibly excited to be a part of a school community where athletics and academics complement each other, allowing student athletes to leverage all their skill sets and better their futures."

Coach Stefan's goals for the SJNMA program reflect his enthusiasm. In his first year, he hopes to have a team compete at a state level. Within five years, he hopes to have three teams: a national- and a state-level team, and a junior varsity team. Long-term, he is striving for SJNMA to win a state championship every year and envisions a national championship victory. "With athletics, academics and the school working together in concert at SJNMA, student athletes have greater opportunities to be successful," says Coach Stefan.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Leadership Academies prepares boys and girls to become young adults and increase their potential for lifetime success through excellence in Academics, Leadership Skills, Spiritual and Character Development, and Athletics/Wellness. For more information, visit www.sjnma.org.

