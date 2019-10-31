St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa Makes Halloween a Treat for Hospitalized Kids

"Halloween is a day that most kids look forward to, a day to dress up, play pretend and of course trick-or-treat," said Hadley Trull, child life supervisor at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. "When children are hospitalized on Halloween, their expectations remain the same, which is why our Child Life team organizes a day of fun-filled holiday activities for our pediatric inpatients."

During the event, costumed team members from throughout the hospital staffed more than 50 decorated tables as pediatric patients, joined by siblings and other family members, went trick-or-treating throughout the hospital hallways.

"The entire hospital collaborates to make the Halloween Parade something special for the patients to remember," Trull added. "This annual event helps to promote normalcy and adds some much needed distraction and fun to the hospital environment."

To see photos from the Halloween parade, visit St. Joseph's Children's Hospital's Facebook page: Facebook.com/StJosephsChildrens.

