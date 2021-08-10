St. Joseph's/Candler Health System, Inc. Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. Joseph's/Candler ("SJ/C") announced that it experienced a data security incident that may have resulted in unauthorized access to patient and employee information.

On June 17, 2021, SJ/C identified suspicious activity in its IT network. SJ/C immediately took steps to isolate and secure its systems, notified federal law enforcement, and launched an investigation with the assistance of cybersecurity firms. Through the investigation, SJ/C determined that the incident resulted in an unauthorized party gaining access to its IT network between the dates of December 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021. While in SJ/C's IT network, the unauthorized party launched a ransomware attack that made files on SJ/C's IT systems inaccessible.

The investigation further determined that the unauthorized party may have accessed files that contain information pertaining to SJ/C patients and co-workers. SJ/C cannot rule out the possibility that, as a result of this incident, files containing patient and co-worker information may have been subject to unauthorized access. This information may have included individuals' names in combination with their addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, patient account numbers, billing account numbers, financial information, health insurance plan member ID numbers, medical record numbers, dates of service, provider names, and medical and clinical treatment information regarding care received from SJ/C.

Beginning today, August 10, 2021, SJ/C is mailing letters to patients and co-workers whose information may have been involved in the incident. SJ/C is offering notified individuals complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. SJ/C has established a dedicated, toll-free incident response line to answer questions about this incident. The number for the SJ/C incident response line is 855-623-1933, and its hours of operation are between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. Additional information is available at www.sjchs.org.

SJ/C recommends that patients whose information may have been involved in this incident review the statements they receive from their health care providers. If they see services they did not receive, patients should contact the provider immediately.

In response to this incident and to enhance security, SJ/C has implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor its systems.

Media Contact:

Scott Larson

[email protected]

SOURCE St. Joseph's/Candler Health System, Inc.