St. Joseph's/Candler Re-Imagines Healthcare at New Pooler Campus

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Joseph's/Candler is rolling out new technology to help patients and visitors find their way around the new, state-of-the art, 83,600 square-foot facility in Pooler, GA. The Pooler campus was designed as a high-tech healthcare center, offering a broad range of medical services for the growing population in West Chatham and nearby counties.

Connexient's MediNav indoor GPS St. Joseph's/Candler - Pooler

Connexient's MediNav Digital Wayfinding solution helps patients and visitors navigate inside hospitals. The "Indoor GPS" technology improves the patient experience and helps to reduce missed and late appointments. Pooler patients will be able to receive a wayfinding link inside text-based appointment reminders, and with "one-click" in a text message receive navigation instructions from their home, to the hospital, and then directly to their appointment location inside the facility.

"St. Joseph's/Candler has reinvented and redefined the entire healthcare experience by utilizing mobile technology to meet the needs and convenience of our patients and families," said Nolan Hennessee, VP/Chief Information Officer at St. Joseph's/Candler. "We wanted to use our new Pooler location as the showcase for this exciting new Indoor GPS technology. We are excited to be the first health system in our region to offer an indoor "blue dot" turn-by-turn navigation experience."

"St. Joseph's/Candler is investing in a seamless patient experience from home to appointment," said Connexient CEO and Co-founder, Mark Green. "By integrating digital wayfinding with text-based appointment reminders, St. Joseph's/Candler is creating a whole new experience model for their patients and families."

About Connexient:

Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides Indoor Mapping, Navigation and Location-based Services to hospitals and healthcare networks with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNav™ Navigator Edition Patient Experience solution helps increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments and improve HCAHPS scores.

MediNav™ provides dynamic, turn-by-turn indoor navigation, voice prompts, off-route notifications, visual landmark references and popular features such as MeetMe, Parking Planner, and Find My Car. This experience is similar to what billions of users have come to expect in the outdoor world with Google Maps or Waze, but now patients and visitors have an indoor guide to get them from home to their appointment. With 60 hospital sites and 70 million square feet mapped, Connexient is the clear market leader for digital wayfinding in healthcare.

