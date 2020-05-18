St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Zach Sang present "Prom from Home" on May 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting with a pre-show at 6 p.m. ET, on Friday, May 22, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and YouTube personality Zach Sang will present Prom from Home: Under the Living Room Lights on YouTube and Twitter. The livestream event is a free prom organized for the Class of 2020 who missed out on their school proms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is open to anyone looking to relive fun memories from high school or create new ones, too.

From 7-9 p.m. ET, Sang has lined up more than 20 artists, including Restless Road and Kane Brown who will perform "Take Me Home" when they reunite for the first time since canceling their Worldwide Beautiful Tour due to social distancing. Loren Gray is also planning her debut performance.

Joining the star-studded event throughout the night will be FINNEAS, Lewis Capaldi, Lauv, Monsta X, Noah Cyrus, CNCO, Ashe, mxmtoon, AJR, Blanco Brown, Bazzi, MAX, Asher Angel, Stephanie Poetri, Cheat Codes, Loud Luxury, Serf Mesa, Olivia O'Brien and a special appearance by Darren Barnet of the Netflix show, "Never Have I Ever." At 9 p.m. ET, the after-party will begin.

Cancer does not stop, and with the community's support, neither will St. Jude. Fundraising for the hospital is optional, but those who rally friends and family to form teams using the hashtag #forStJude can earn incentives.

Participants who raise more than $250 will receive a St. Jude buff. The first 2,500 guests to raise $400 will also earn access to the VIP Red Carpet Event at 6 p.m. ET., which includes a surprise guest performance, interviews and virtual opportunities to interact with artists. In addition, participants will receive a St. Jude sweatshirt to show their support for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Donor support helps teens and St. Jude patients like Caleb, Diana, Kennan and Paishence, who will be enjoying the "Prom From Home" event this year. Caleb recently received a call from Sang, who surprised him with the announcement of the event. Catch the conversation and Caleb's reaction here. Caleb was born with a rare genetic condition called Hurler's syndrome and his treatment included surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Diana is an artist who loves to cook, Kennan is active in a fundraising and a leadership development program called the St. Jude Leadership Society. Both women were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Paishence is an aspiring DJ who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in 2012.

For more information, visit stjude.org/prom

Promo Video 1

Promo Video 2

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

