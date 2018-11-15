St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® announces first-of-its-kind partnership with global esports organization Immortals

"We appreciate the opportunity to create a new, dynamic way to engage with esports fans and introduce our mission to new potential supporters," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Through this partnership, we look forward to working with Immortals and the LA Valiant, as well as the large and growing esports fan community who continues to generously support the patients, families and lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

In 2018, as part of the LA Valiant's inaugural season in the Overwatch League, the team raised thousands of dollars for patients and families at St. Jude through its Be Valiant event series and Live the Legacy playoff campaign. This partnership cements Immortals and LA Valiant's relationship to St. Jude and paves the way for collaborative efforts that build upon the successes in 2018.

"It is part of our organizational DNA to give back to the communities that we serve and represent," said Noah Whinston, Executive Chairman of Immortals and Los Angeles Valiant. "We believe wholeheartedly in the mission of St. Jude, and it is an honor to work with a partner that shares our values of inclusivity. It's incredible that families at St. Jude never receive a bill, so they can focus on what matters most – helping their child live."

Immortals and LA Valiant will deploy multiple initiatives to engage the esports community to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through in-person events and digital activations. On December 19, Joshua "Ah Craaaap" Sharon, from Immortals' North American Champion Clash Royale® League team, will kick off the partnership with a six-hour charity stream to benefit St. Jude. Viewers can watch and donate on his stream on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/ahcraaap beginning at 12:00pm PST.

Utilizing a unique digital fundraising activation in esports, the LA Valiant will launch a campaign where fans can donate based on the outcomes and achievements of the LA Valiant team and players during the Overwatch League season. All proceeds go directly to St. Jude.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to receive exclusive cobranded LA Valiant and St. Jude merchandise.

At a recent visit to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Immortals and LA Valiant players and staff had the opportunity to spend time with St. Jude patients and families and experience the St. Jude mission firsthand.

Fans can join Immortals and LA Valiant in the fight to end childhood cancer here.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Immortals, LLC

Immortals, LLC, is a global esports organization based in Los Angeles. Founded in 2015, Immortals raised strategic investment from AEG, Lionsgate, Meg Whitman, the Milken Family, and Steve Kaplan. The franchise owns and operates the Los Angeles Valiant, one of two Los Angeles-based franchises in Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League, which launched in January 2018. Immortals competes in Rainbow Six: Siege and mobile esports title Clash Royale. In June 2018, Immortals re-launched iconic Brazilian esports brand MIBR, which fields the most popular and competitively-successful roster assembled in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Immortals strives to create a long-lasting and welcoming community of professional gamers, aspiring players, and passionate fans united by the twin goals of competitive success and inclusivity. For additional information, please visit www.immortals.gg, www.facebook.com/immortalsgg, and follow on Twitter: @Immortals.

SOURCE St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

