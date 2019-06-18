St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® celebrates $10 million fundraising commitment from Kids for Kids Foundation

Tri Delta Place provides hotel-style accommodations for families whose children are undergoing treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The short-term housing facility is approximately 70,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 100 families at a time. The Kids for Kids Family Room in Tri Delta Place will be named after the foundation through 2028.

"We're grateful to the Kids for Kids Foundation, which has supported St. Jude families in a number of ways over the past decade," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Because of their support, Tri Delta Place is able to offer a home away from home where our patient families feel safe and loved during one of the most trying times of their lives."

The Kids for Kids Foundation, based in New York, represents a community of friends, families and colleagues who raise money for organizations that support children and families struggling with medical challenges. The Kids for Kids Committee, Junior Committee, and its donors visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital annually to meet with patient families impacted by their fundraising efforts.

