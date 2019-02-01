St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partners with nora fleming for limited-edition collectibles

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nora fleming and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® have announced a new collection of limited-edition St. Jude minis that benefit the hospital's lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

The first mini released last fall, "bear hug," resembles the red wagon that families use at St. Jude to travel around the hospital. The second collectible mini, "lots of love", is a double turquoise heart that was inspired by 16-year-old St. Jude patient Alexia's art and available online starting today. Alexia has been a patient at St. Jude her entire life. Shortly after her birth she was diagnosed with sickle cell disease and her treatment at St. Jude has included blood transfusions.

"When my brother and I founded the company we said that it was the result of pure love," said Nora, founder of nora fleming. "All of our products are designed to bring joy to every table and event so it made sense for us to help spread some of that joy to the families at St. Jude. We could not be more excited about the response to our first collectible, 'bear hug,' and think our customers are going to be really excited about the next piece we debut in early February."

nora fleming will donate $16 to St. Jude for each mini sold in the limited-edition series. Contributions help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

nora fleming features a variety of products created to help make celebrations extra special and full of unforgettable memories. The company carries serving pieces, home décor pieces and minis in fun and whimsical designs that are interchangeable depending on the holiday or event theme. nora fleming strives to make every celebration one to remember: one gift. every occasion.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

To learn more, visit stjude.org or norafleming.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

