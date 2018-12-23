St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Receives $128,000 Donation From High School Football Teams Through Annual Touchdowns Against Cancer Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The high school football season has come to an inspirational close as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® receives a big win in the fight against childhood cancer in the form of $128,000 raised by hundreds of high school football teams and their generous communities. The 3rd Annual Touchdowns Against Cancer program, a partnership with MaxPreps and Pledge It, is the largest national high school football initiative aimed at unifying teams across the country to benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children®.

The top fundraiser of the 2018 Touchdowns Against Cancer program is Lausanne Collegiate School, based in Memphis, Tennessee. The school raised a record $21,000 this season, after two of the team's senior leaders, kicker Isaac Weiss, and all-purpose back Eric Gray, came together to rally their teammates and community to drive pledge donations to an all-time high. Gray completed his final season at Lausanne Collegiate School with 40 touchdowns on 241 carries to help drive donations.

Other top fundraisers are Oak Ridge High School in Sacramento, California with a total of $5,300 raised and Olmsted Falls High School in Olmsted Falls, Ohio with $5,100. Rounding off the top five fundraisers are El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills, California with $4,000 and Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland with $3,800. A complete list of 2018 participants and results can be found here.

"The Touchdowns Against Cancer program provides an excellent opportunity for high school athletes to leverage their athletic talent to support a great cause. The commitment of these schools, athletes and surrounding communities is a testament to how education, athletics and philanthropy can bring out the best in everyone," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Every touchdown scored and every dollar donated will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

Since the campaign's launch in 2016, more than 1,000 high schools from across the country have raised more than $328,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through donation pledges for each touchdown scored during September, which is designated as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"High school sports teach competitiveness, teamwork, and resiliency," said Andy Beal, MaxPreps Founder and President. "Through Touchdowns Against Cancer we can add compassion. MaxPreps is proud to join St. Jude, Pledge It and high school football teams across the country in driving awareness and donations to support the fight against pediatric cancer and other life threatening diseases."

"Touchdowns Against Cancer was created based on the belief that sports can be a power for social good. We are inspired by the efforts of so many high school athletes and their communities," said Scott Shirley, Founder & CEO of Pledge It.

High school teams interested in participating in the 2019 Touchdowns Against Cancer can find out more information by visiting https://touchdownsagainstcancer.com/.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

