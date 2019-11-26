St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, TKE celebrate naming of Bone Marrow Transplantation Research Labs & Cellular Therapy Research floor

TKE's commitment to raise $10 million for St. Jude in 10 years was announced in August and is the third and largest commitment TKE has made to the hospital since the partnership began in 1978. The unveiling took place with several TKE collegiate members, as well as TKE's international board of directors.

"This special dedication is about celebrating the incredible commitment of TKE fraternity and all they do for St. Jude," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The devotion of this organization and its members to helping our patients truly speaks to the desire of our next generation of leaders to make the world a better place for so many."

Support from partners like TKE and donors worldwide help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

"Today is a proud moment for Tau Kappa Epsilon. We are humbled, proud and excited to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said James Hickey, Ph.D., international board chairman of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. "The work TKE does for St. Jude helps us to fulfill the mission of Tau Kappa Epsilon. We are inspired by the work of St. Jude and we are pleased and proud to make the largest commitment to St. Jude by any men's fraternity."

To learn more about the partnership between St. Jude and Tau Kappa Epsilon, visit stjude.org/tke.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

