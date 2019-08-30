St. Jude Children's Research Hospital unites the nation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is inspiring hundreds of thousands of people across the nation to unite behind a shared goal of ending childhood cancer.

September was proclaimed National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in 2012 to bring awareness to pediatric cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 15. Since then, St. Jude has led the movement and conversation during this critical timeframe by mobilizing supporters, partners, celebrities and influencers to support the hospital's mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Throughout September, St. Jude supporters from coast to coast will join St. Jude Walk/Run events taking place in 63 communities. Supporters can also register for the St. Jude Walk/Run Virtual Event to walk, run and fundraise for the kids of St. Jude. Funds raised through events like these help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Each year, approximately 16,000 children and teens in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer. Around the world, that number is about 400,000. Because St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world.

"It is inspiring to see these communities come together and know that they are making an impact locally as well as nationally by supporting the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are grateful to all of the partners and St. Jude Walk/Run teams who have rallied together behind a shared goal of raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer."

In addition to events taking place nationwide, more than 30 national partners are supporting St. Jude through various Childhood Cancer Awareness Month activities in September. Partners include Kmart, Chili's® Bar & Grill, Pier 1, Amazon, Shaw Floors, CBS Sports, Touchdowns Against Cancer, CARS, Varsity Brands, Window World, Paypal, Lancôme, Jewelers for Children, Cox Automotive, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, ARS Rescue Rooter, Texas de Brazil, Nora Fleming, Publishers Clearing House, Pollo Campero, Nurse Mates, My Salon Suite, Coton Colors, Bimbo USA, Blo Blow Dry Bar, Winston Flowers, Sears, Ocean Spray, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, SAINT, Lamps Plus and New Balance.

After supporting St. Jude for nearly 20 years, Target returns as this year's National Series Sponsor for the St. Jude Walk/Run. Nearly two dozen corporations and organizations joined the St. Jude Walk/Run as National Team Partners, including Greystar, Window World, Lancôme, Chili's, Domino's, Tri Delta, DXL Group, Tau Kappa Epsilon, Sigma Gamma Rho, Delta Sigma Theta, New York & Company, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Brooks Brothers, Phi Delta Chi, Lambda Theta Alpha, Iota Phi Theta, Amazon, American Airlines, Trane, H&R Block and Kmart/Sears.

Individuals can also join the cause by donating to participants or volunteering at one of the events. Learn more at stjude.org/together or register for one of the St. Jude Walk/Run events by visiting stjude.org/walkrun.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

