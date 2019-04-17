St. Jude Heart of Fashion event for children with cancer, other life-threatening diseases to feature CH Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer collection at CityCenterDC on May 17

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The 12th annual St. Jude Heart of Fashion event will bring together business leaders, community members, and fashion enthusiasts for an evening of cocktails, philanthropy and fashion. The event benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.





CH Carolina Herrera will present a runway show of the brand's Spring/Summer 2019 collection in CityCenterDC's 22,000 square-foot, open-air Central Plaza. The event will be the only runway show to feature the collection in the United States outside of Fashion Week.





Thanks to generous donors at events like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.



WHEN: Friday, May 17, from 6-9 p.m. EST

6 p.m. Cocktail reception

7 p.m. Program begins

8 p.m. Dessert reception at the Conrad Washington, D.C. luxury hotel



WHERE: The Plaza at CityCenterDC, 934 Palmer Alley, NW, Washington, DC



TICKETS: Purchase general admission and young professionals' tickets at https://tinyurl.com/y6alxlsr.



WHY: Pediatric cancer is a multi-billion dollar and multi-year problem, with a trickle-down effect to every community. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is committed to accelerating progress to end childhood cancer.

ABOUT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

