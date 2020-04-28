St. Jude Heroes unite virtually to celebrate raising more than $1 million in fight against childhood cancer, other life-threatening diseases

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although they could not gather in person, thousands of St. Jude Heroes® across the country who planned to participate in the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon united virtually over the weekend to celebrate raising more than $1 million for patients and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

Despite the event's postponement, many St. Jude Heroes ran in their neighborhoods on Saturday, April 25, and engaged with their fellow fundraisers via social media. On Sunday, April 26, hundreds of devoted St. Jude Heroes across the nation tuned in for an exclusive performance by country music singer-songwriters and St. Jude supporters John Rich and Michael Ray.

"Any time I get to sing and support the work St Jude Children's Research Hospital is doing, I jump at the chance," said Rich. "The 'research' part of what this hospital does is what sets it apart from every other place in the world. They freely share the breakthroughs they discover with literally everyone in the world, so in effect, when you give to St Jude you are giving to every child on our planet who may be stricken with cancer. They are doing God's work, and I'm proud to be a strong supporter!"

This year marks the ninth year of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as the title partner of the race. Since the partnership began in 2012, tens of thousands of St. Jude Heroes have raised more than $10 million through this event to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

"It's an honor to perform for these St. Jude Heroes despite this year's St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon being postponed," said Ray. "This incredible group deserves to be celebrated for the work they've put in to support St. Jude so that they can continue to provide families and children with the care they need."

Thanks to the dedication and funds raised by St. Jude Heroes participating in fitness events like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Fundraising for the race continues, so there is still time to support a St. Jude Hero. Learn more about St. Jude or support a St. Jude Hero by visiting stjude.org/RnRNashville.

Read more about this exciting weekend on StJudeInspire.org.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

