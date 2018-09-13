St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend Hero Among Us Award winner Kent Stoneking reunited with St. Jude patient family

Each year on race weekend, a St. Jude Hero, or a participant who fundraises while training for a fitness event, is recognized with the Hero Among Us Award for going the extra mile to support children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. ALSAC President and CEO Richard Shadyac Jr. surprised Stoneking by recognizing him as the award recipient, and invited two special guests to present him with the award: St. Jude patient Kael and his mom Ashley, who have been Stoneking's inspiration for years.

Stoneking and St. Jude patient Kael, both amputees on the same leg, first met more than four years ago when Kael's mom saw Kent at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend finish line. She wanted to show Kael that nothing is impossible, even with an amputation.

"Seeing Kael after four years was a surprise I never expected," said Hero Among Us Award recipient Kent Stoneking. "Running a marathon is hard work, but Kael has given me the inspiration to keep running the extra mile to support St. Jude and its lifesaving mission."

This will be Stoneking's eighth year running as a St. Jude Hero in the event weekend. Since he began running as a St. Jude Hero, Stoneking has inspired many others to participate in the race as St. Jude Heroes, including his father, brother and three children.

"Kent Stoneking is the epitome of a hero to St. Jude patients like Kael, and it's clear Kael is a hero for Stoneking," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Watching their reunion makes the true spirit of St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend come to life, and I couldn't be more honored to recognize Kent with the Hero Among Us Award."

Since 2002, St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has been Memphis' premier marathon. Stoneking is one of 6,500 St. Jude Heroes running in the event weekend, which will bring in more than 26,000 participants this year. Supporters like these help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

Final race times for all participants will be available at stjude.org/marathon2018. Next year's race will be held on Dec. 7, 2019.

