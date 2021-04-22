St. Jude Mom Boss Summit gathers "mom bosses" of all backgrounds to connect, support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The summit featured inspirational speakers and panelists including Pamela Silva, Riche Holmes Grant, Leticia Barr, Farzana Nayani, Zaiba Hasan, Dr. Uzma Jafri, Marlena Stell, Susan Comfort, Laura Johnson, Jeannette Kaplun, Alanah Odoms and St. Jude cancer survivor Tayde CruzDodds. Earlier in the day, the event kicked off with a lively conversation on Instagram between Refinery29 Global Editor-in-Chief Simone Oliver and Emily Callahan, chief marketing and experience officer for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, about being a female leader, the women who inspire them and what it means to be a mom boss.

"As a mom boss, it's important to let yourself chase your dreams, and that is such a reflection of the hope our patient families share for their children's future," said Emily Callahan, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer for ALSAC. "Nobody chooses when cancer happens to them, and life comes at you fast. A mom boss is a woman who will step in and lead when the opportunity presents itself."

Leading up to Mother's Day, the event celebrated moms and St. Jude supporters, who help provide St. Jude families with the precious gift of time—time to focus on being together and time this spring to create cherished memories around special holidays. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude Mom Boss merchandise is still available including shirts for the whole family, tote bags and a tumbler. This spring, shoppers can support St. Jude while purchasing the perfect gifts for Mother's Day and Father's Day through the St. Jude Gift Shop or with a participating retail partner . Supporters can also help celebrate moms and dads by sending a virtual card to a St. Jude family for Mother's Day or Father's Day that will appear on screens throughout the hospital. To learn more about St. Jude and how to get involved, visit stjude.org/family.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

