St. Jude Therapy Dogs Lead The Pack For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Canines—and their humans, too—are encouraged to take a walk as part of PAWS for St. Jude during National Dog Week from September 20-26. St. Jude therapy dogs Huckleberry and Puggle have their own fundraising pages, so participants can join one of their teams, grab a leash and walk their own dogs to make a PAWSitive difference for the kids of St. Jude.

Because of initiatives like this one and the St. Jude Walk/Run on Sept. 26, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is able to freely share the discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children worldwide.

Thanks to Huckleberry and Puggle, the St. Jude PAWS at Play program has brightened the days of patients and hospital employees alike. As hospital dogs, they are specially certified to provide animal-assisted therapy for patients and families, from offering support during procedures to motivating patients to move after surgery.

Events like PAWS for St. Jude demonstrate that even when there are social distancing guidelines in place, people (and their pooches) can still make a difference for others and the children at St. Jude. More importantly, their commitment to raise funds helps ensure that St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.

To register for PAWS for St. Jude, donate to a team, and learn more about Puggle and Huckleberry, visit stjude.org/paws.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

