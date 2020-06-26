St Kitts and Nevis Announces New Healthcare Systems and Names Health Centre After Illustrious Nurse

LONDON, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis honoured the work and service of illustrious nurse Sylvia Mary Agatha Garnette by renaming a health centre in her native Tabernacle. In a ceremony held on June 25th, Prime Minister Timothy Harris also announced the construction of more health facilities across the twin islands. The fund option under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme supports the development of healthcare in St Kitts and Nevis.

Retired in Florida, the 89-year old inspired generations and was instrumental in immunising pre-school children by law. PM Harris recounted her guiding role in overcoming leadership challenges. The Federation successfully contained the spread of COVID-19, guided by health and science advice, with no related deaths and recovery of all 15 cases. The economy is reopening gradually yet borders remain closed for now, the PM clarified.

"I take great pride and pleasure in declaring [that] from henceforth this facility shall be referred to as the Sylvia Garnett Primary Health Care Facility," the PM said. "I am extremely grateful for such high recognition," Mrs Garnett told attendees via video link and thanked "the entire Federation for their love and support."

"We have a plan," the prime minister. "I am looking forward to the buildout of other health support systems throughout St Kitts and Nevis and I am looking forward to attending more ceremonies – one is to come in Saint Peter's, one is to come in Conaree, one is to come in Basseterre," PM Harris announced.

In recent years, St Kitts and Nevis registered significant improvements in many aspects of social and economic life. The Citizenship by Investment Programme alone assisted with repaying IMF debts, supporting tourism development, sponsoring the Poverty Alleviation Programme and the Skills Training Empowerment Programme. To attract investment, PM Harris introduced the Sustainable Growth Fund under CBI as the fastest, safest and most family-friendly route to second citizenship.

After passing due diligence checks, foreign investors make a minimum contribution of US$150,000. They can receive citizenship within 60 days with the added Accelerated Application Process. Investors and their future generations earn the right to live, work, and study there, and easily travel to two-thirds of the world's countries. The list of visa-free destinations keeps growing, with Foreign Minister Mark Brantley adding 17 more in the past five years.

CONTACT: [email protected], www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners