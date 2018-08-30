St Kitts and Nevis Attracts Wealthy International Investors With Award-Winning Citizenship Programme

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) continues to draw international attention, receiving perfect scores in several outcomes of the latest study into the industry – the CBI Index. According to legal advisory and second citizenship experts, CS Global Partners, this strong performance is matched with a heightened interest from their High Net-Worth clients.

The 2018 CBI Index, published by Financial Times subsidiary Professional Wealth Management, awarded St Kitts and Nevis perfect scores in due diligence (the programme's vetting and security procedures), ease of processing, and in travel and residence requirements. The Programme also received additional credit for recently expanded travel opportunities (those with a St Kitts and Nevis passport can now travel to more than 150 countries or territories visa-free). And, adapting to a rapidly evolving market, the programme became more affordable in the past year, for which the 2018 CBI Index also awarded an additional point.

According to Andres Gutierrez, Global Business Development Manager for CS Global Partners, the consistently strong performance from the St Kitts and Nevis programme is translating to increased international investment for the nation:

"St Kitts and Nevis is widely acknowledged as the Platinum Standard in this growing economic citizenship industry. As the nation continues to live up to this title, we are increasingly seeing more interest in the Programme. It fits the needs of so many of our clients who want to make their busy, complex lives easier, and who want to create opportunities for their business and families."

Gutierrez says that those seeking second citizenship are savvy international businesspersons who want to see clear outcomes from their investment:

"Our clients want optimal value – they want to have confidence in the investment, and they want stability. That is exactly what a second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis provides. As the world's oldest and arguably most sophisticated programme, all evidence suggests that the product will become more valuable with time. Look at the nation's increases to visa-free travel – that is but one example of the way the product is increasing in value."

The St Kitts and Nevis Programme requires a minimum investment of US$150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund. More information is available at https://csglobalpartners.com/citizenship-st-kitts-nevis.

