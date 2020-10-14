St Kitts and Nevis Continues Tourism Development Amid Pandemic

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has continued to commit itself to its national development with work on one of its famous beaches, Frigate Bay, well underway. The multi-million project, which began in late September, aims to significantly upgrade the beach with completion scheduled for mid-January. Work on the beach will follow a three-step process that will include the construction of offshore breakwaters, onshore groynes and a beach nourishment process.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, St Kitts and Nevis has effectively tackled the spread of the virus on the islands with 18 of 19 confirmed cases now recovered and zero deaths. Tourism is one of the key drivers of economic growth in the Federation and with borders reopening on October 31st, St Kitts and Nevis is ensuring that visitors can fully enjoy what the nation has to offer.

Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant, highlighted the importance of these upgrades: "We felt it necessary because we feel that this is one of the more iconic beaches in St Kitts and Nevis and we must preserve it. Had we not moved to preserve this beach, the beach as you would recognise has already been eroding significantly."

St Kitts and Nevis' tourism sector has seen a significant rise in popularity over recent years. The dual-island nation welcomed a million cruise passengers for two years consecutively and was named a marquee destination by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association. In efforts to improve tourism, St Kitts and Nevis finished construction on a second cruise pier last year that can host up to three-world class vessels simultaneously. The project was funded by the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme which supports several national development projects on the islands.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis operates the world's longest-standing CBI Programme. The Programme enables wealthy foreign investors and their families a route to second citizenship once donating to the Sustainable Growth Fund. After passing the necessary due diligence checks, successful applicants gain access to a wealth of benefits that include visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 160 destinations and alternative business prospects. As of now, families that choose to become citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can take advantage of a limited-time offer that offers a family of up to four citizenship for US$150,000 instead of US$195,000.

[email protected],

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners