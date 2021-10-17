St Kitts and Nevis Expands Visa-Free Travel to Palestine, Recording Fourth Diplomatic Agreement in Less Than Four Weeks

"A historic day for St Kitts and Nevis as we sign [a] reciprocal visa waiver agreement with HE Riad Maliki Foreign Minister [of] the State of Palestine allowing visa-free travel between our two peoples. St Kitts and Nevis continues to expand its diplomatic footprint globally," wrote Minister Brantley on Instagram .

Visa-free waivers allow restriction-free travel to citizens of the nations that sign the agreement. This means that an entry visa is not needed for nationals of either country before entering the country the deal is signed. This privilege also extends to individuals who have received citizenship through economic means, like St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Since 1984, the Programme has invited foreign nationals worldwide to become St Kitts and Nevis citizens after passing due diligence checks and investing in the country's economy.

The State of Palestine, the newest addition to St Kitts and Nevis' growing list of visa-free travel offerings, allows its citizens to enter close to 35 destinations. However, with millions of Palestinians living aboard due to political instability, many face difficulty travelling internationally or even back to their homeland. Through this "historic" agreement, Palestinian diaspora and entrepreneurs who chose to partake in St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme can generally travel visa-free not only to Palestine but to nearly 160 countries and territories, including central education and business hubs.

St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is one of the most popular options for second citizenship in the Middle East due to its expansive allowance of dependants which promotes family reunification. It also holds reputation as the "Platinum Standard" programme in the investment immigration realm. Successful applicants of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme usually gain the opportunity to grow their commercial network and secure their future, knowing that their new citizenship can enable a legacy by being passed down to generations.

Investors can now take advantage of a limited-time offer extended to December 31st 2021. Under the offer, families of up to four can obtain citizenship by contributing US$150,000 to the Programme's Sustainable Growth Fund instead of the US$195,000 contribution that previously applied to a typical family of four.

SOURCE CS Global Partners