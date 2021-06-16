St Kitts and Nevis Formalises Diplomatic Relations with Cameroon, Deepening Relations with African Continent

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a brief ceremony at the St Kitts and Nevis High Commission in London, His Excellency High Commissioner Kevin M. Isaac was joined by his Cameroonian counterpart Mr. Albert Njoteh Fotabang to sign a joint communique forming diplomatic relations between the two nations. The diplomats discussed areas of mutual interest including promoting cultural exchange and enhancing support for small states in international organisations. Additionally, they agreed upon moving towards establishing a visa waiver, enabling citizens to travel freely between the countries.

The signing between St Kitts and Nevis and Cameroon aligns with the government's commitment to further relations with the African continent, bridging the gap between the regions and emphasising their shared history and challenges. The last few years has seen St Kitts and Nevis commence ties with countries including Mozambique, Djibouti, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe amongst many others. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mark Brantley, praised the signing as a long-time advocate for strengthening diplomacy between Africa and the Caribbean.

High Commissioner Dr. Kevin M. Isaac also spoke about what the signing means for the relationship between the regions: "We are delighted to have formalised diplomatic relations with Cameroon. We know that building new relationships and deepening existing ones are key elements of Government's policy. We are also confident in the belief that in working together to bridge the geographical divide, we will bring about tremendous opportunities for our citizens on both sides," he told CS Global Partners.

