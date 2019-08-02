St Kitts and Nevis Is Attracting Moroccan Business via CBI

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, St Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister Timothy Harris led a high-level delegation to the Kingdom of Morocco. The purpose of the visit was to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries that had established diplomatic relations in 2007. PM Harris' press unit also announced a new Ambassador-designate to Morocco – Ian Queeley.

During the visit, the Caribbean delegation met with several high-ranking Morrocan counterparts. PM Harris sat down for dinner with the Prime Minister of Morocco, Saadeddine El Othmani, where the leaders reiterated the countries' commitment to one another.

The appointment of Ian Queeley will mark St Kitts and Nevis' first Ambassador to Morocco, who has a 35-year experience in law enforcement. PM Harris described Mr Queely as "a son of the soil" who has "elevated to the high office of ambassador, not only of St Kitts and Nevis but of the independent member states of the OECS [Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States] as our first ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco."

On Friday, the delegation led by Premier Harris also met with the former Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Salaheddine Mezouar, who chairs the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM). The CGEM is an 90,000-member association of businesses that make up more than half of Morroco's GDP. According to a release issued by the PM's Office, they discussed investment opportunities as regards alternative energy, agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure and "attracting Moroccan business through the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme."

Since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has been providing foreign investors and their families with a means of acquiring its citizenship through an investment into the country's economy. The Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) is the newest investment channel under St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme. It has quickly become a popular investment option for larger families in the MENA region seeking a straightforward route to second citizenship. The Programme is one of the oldest in existence and is commonly known as the 'Platinum Standard' of CBI. Revenue generated from it is directed towards the islands' socio-economic advancement in areas like infrastructure, healthcare, education and tourism. Foreign investors are attracted to the dual-island nation due to the entrepreneurial opportunities it unlocks, its stable rule of law and the diplomatic relations and visa waiver agreements it has established with 2/3 of the world's countries.

pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

http://www.csglobalpartners.com

