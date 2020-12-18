St Kitts and Nevis Records Lowest Coronavirus Rate in Caribbean

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis boasts the lowest number of coronavirus cases amongst the Caribbean islands. According to MJS & Associates, a company in the British Virgin Islands, statistics show that the dual-island nation has the least severe rate. In a recently published update chart depicting cases in the Caribbean per 10,000 population, St Kitts and Nevis has only reported 28 cases with zero deaths. This is a reflection of the government's effective management of the virus since the pandemic begin, which included shutting down borders from March to October.

At the onset of the pandemic, the government of St Kitts and Nevis moved quickly to ensure the safety of its citizens and the continued support of its economy from providing stimulus package to introducing a waiver of specific payments.

With tourism acting as the main contributor of economic growth to the islands, St Kitts and Nevis looked to its Citizenship by Investment Programme to stay afloat financially. "Had it not been for the CBI programme we would not have been able to respond as successfully as we have with respect to COVID-19," Prime Minister Timothy Harris said during a panel discussion earlier this year.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the world's longest-standing Programme and boasts over three decades of experience in the investment migration realm. The Programme enables high net-worth individuals and their families a safe and secure route to second citizenship in exchange for an investment into its Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). The fund utilises revenue generated to support different sectors of society including healthcare and education.

Investors who want to become citizens of St Kitts and Nevis must first undergo stringent due diligence checks. Once successful, applicants gain access to a wealth of benefits from travel to nearly 160 destinations, the right to live and work in the country and the option to pass citizenship down for generations to come. Currently, investors can take advantage of a limited time offer, set to expire on the 15th January, which enables a family of four to acquire citizenship for the same price as a single applicant.

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners