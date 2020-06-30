St Kitts and Nevis Started Implementing Stronger Healthcare Plan, a Key Sector Financed by Citizenship by Investment

LONDON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently re-elected Team Unity coalition in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has started delivering on their pre-campaign promises in the healthcare sector. On June 25th, Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris inaugurated the renamed and improved Sylvia Garnett Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle. Local media reported on June 29th that PM Harris confirmed plans to build a new General Hospital in West Basseterre.

Later this year, the government aims to complete the Cardiac Catheterisation Unit at the Joseph Nathaniel France General Hospital in Basseterre. Besides building many new health facilities, Team Unity also pledged to enhance medical training and education for doctors and nurses. There will also be a special programme for those suffering from cancer, diabetes and heart disease, which account for every four in five deaths. Though COVID-19 caused no fatalities and only 15, fully recovered cases, the government plans to build a permanent quarantine facility.

"We are going to be relying upon a strong health promotion and prevention programme, which will speak to our young people in particular," the Prime Minister said on June 25th. He added: "My government will never get tired of working hard to improve the lives of our people of St Kitts and Nevis." PM Harris encouraged citizens "to look forward with optimism to a stronger and safer future […] We deserve this stronger and safer future and we must work hard to get it."

Supporting St Kitts and Nevis' healthcare advancement is the country's famous Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The fund option, which foreign investors contribute to in order to gain citizenship, was especially designed to assist socio-economic initiatives. Ever since PM Harris introduced it in 2018, the fund route attracted families, in particular, looking for the fastest way to obtain second citizenship. First, though, everyone must pass a series of rigorous due diligence checks.

New economic citizens therefore contribute to improving the social and economic development of their adoptive country. Many generations of the successful applicants will benefit from this, since citizenship obtained through CBI can be passed down. They will also be able to travel visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival to around 160 countries and territories. Foreign Minister Mark Brantley added 17 more such destinations in the past five years.

