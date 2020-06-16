St Kitts and Nevis Swears in New Cabinet - Canada PM Trudeau Looks Forward to Collaboration

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a landslide win in the June 5th general election, the Team Unity coalition secured a second term in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. An almost identical cabinet was sworn in on June 14th, led by Prime Minister Timothy Harris. Mark Brantley remains the Premier of Nevis and Foreign Minister of the twin-island nation.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, spoke with PM Harris on June 12th. He congratulated his Caribbean counterpart on his re-election and reiterated his openness to continue a strong collaboration between the two nations.

"Prime Minister Trudeau began by congratulating Prime Minister Harris on his recent re-election and looked forward to continued work on shared priorities, including efforts to support greater resilience to climate change, investments in infrastructure, and economic growth and prosperity," cites a readout from the office of the Canadian PM. "The prime ministers expressed their shared commitment to strengthening regional and global partnerships and institutions to build a fairer, more inclusive world for all countries, and to address the unique challenges faced by small island states around the world. The two leaders also spoke of the strong friendship between Canada and Saint Kitts and Nevis, built and maintained through investment, shared values, and enduring people-to-people ties."

During the cabinet swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, Dr Harris said: "To deliver on our plan for safer streets, bigger and better homes, more opportunities for our young people I have assembled a talented team." Some of the points he highlighted as part of the government's agenda for the second term include the development of several projects funded by the country's successful Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. This includes the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP), the Poverty Alleviation Programme, and the tourism industry.

"Our philosophy of government for all is what led us in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria to assist thousands of suffering citizens and residents," PM Harris said on Sunday. This includes "our popular Poverty Alleviation Programme that has made life better for thousands of people everywhere," he told the ceremony attendees saluting some of the Programme beneficiaries in the crowd.

Over the past five years, St Kitts and Nevis saw a radical improvement in its fiscal management, foreign direct investment, public safety, and visa-free mobility for its citizens.

