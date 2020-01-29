St Kitts and Nevis to Implement Biometric Due Diligence in 2020 as Part of its Citizenship by Investment Programme, PM Harris Announced

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biometric checks are coming to St Kitts and Nevis this year as part of the compulsory due diligence process every applicant must pass to be considered for Citizenship by Investment (CBI). The news emerged from Prime Minister Timothy Harris' annual budget address for the year 2020.

The government is planning to invest in stronger security checks under the CBI Programme, the PM reported, to ensure that its integrity remains intact. This is a proactive measure in response to the demand for second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis, considered the Platinum Standard of the investment immigration industry.

"The demand for economic citizenship in our country resulted in increased expenditure for Background Checks and other expenditure associated with the maintenance of a robust CBI Programme," said PM Harris. He added that St Kitts and Nevis continues to be "one of the best in the industry worldwide" and that the due diligence processes involved in checking each and every applicant for citizenship "remain robust and unwavering." Premier Harris added: "Our Platinum Brand is considered the most attractive and that is demonstrated by the confidence of our clients and agents."

St Kitts and Nevis introduced its CBI Programme in 1984, shortly after gaining independence from the UK. It is the longest-standing economic citizenship programme in the world and has inspired other countries to adopt a variation of it, including countries like Canada, the US and most EU countries. PM Harris expressed confidence in the future of St Kitts and Nevis' "very successful Citizenship by Investment Programme."

Applicants can obtain second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis by making a contribution worth at least US$150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), provided they first pass all the due diligence checks. SGF is designed to then support socio-economic initiatives on the twin islands, whereas new economic citizens can benefit from visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to over 150 countries and territories, the convenience of family-friendly policies for education, healthcare and inheritance of citizenship, and enjoying the protection of a state that ranks in the world's top 30 most respectful as regards the rule of law.

Contact:

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

https://csglobalpartners.com

