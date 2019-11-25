St. Louis Abbott Ambulance Dispatchers Join Teamsters Local 610

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-eight dispatchers and call takers of Abbott Ambulance, an American Medical Response (AMR)-owned company, voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining Teamsters Local 610 on Nov. 22. The vote was 45-to-13 in favor of Teamster representation.

The workers do the dispatch for multiple Abbott locations throughout the Midwest. The workers' concerns include ending favoritism, gaining fair pay and improved benefits, job security, and ending the hostile work environment."Local 610 is honored to have the opportunity to represent the Dispatchers and Call Takers of Abbott," said Jeff Hall, President of Local 610. "We will work hard to negotiate a strong first contract for the dispatchers and call takers."

"It has been really great seeing the solidarity and unity of my department pulling this off. I'm excited for my coworkers and myself to work together with the union to make us as strong as possible," said Sarah Krege, Senior Call Taker and Communications Training Officer and key member of the organizing committee.

The organizing effort was led by Chris Mulkey from the Teamsters Organizing Department and John Moore from the Health Care Division.

"Special thanks to Nina Bugbee, Director of the Teamsters Health Care Division, and to the entire Teamsters Organizing Department for the tools to get this done," Hall said.

