St. Louis-Based Creators, Entrepreneurs and Investors to Discuss the Future of Bringing Crowdfunded Ideas to the Marketplace

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community, today announced that it is helping to forge connections with the St. Louis creator community. The company wants to fulfill its vision of being a hub of resources for creators looking to get their crowdfunded ideas off the ground and providing them with access to international markets. WTP is hosting its national tour "For Creators, By Creators" (FCBC) in St. Louis at the West County Mall on December 12, 2018, to support and help grow the local startup and entrepreneur community.

"Our co-founders personally understand the whole journey of bringing a crowdfunded product to market and we want to help St. Louis creators succeed with their ideas," said Jay Kang, Founder, WTP. "We're excited to create an event to that will bring creators in the St. Louis community together and we hope to replicate these types of relationships with entrepreneurs around the country."

The company has invited local, national and international luminaries to attend and participate in the FCBC St. Louis event, including: Kim Plank, Captains of Innovation; Akeem Shannon, flipstik; Caroline Fan, Lux and Nyx; Drew Nikonowicz, Standard Cameras; Henrik Hansen, Nanobag and Nanopack; Meghan Winegrad, Generopolis; Scott Elliot, Jade Dragon Studios; Shayba Muhammed, Mahnal Jewelry and The Makers Program; Jessica Adams, St. Louis Area Diaper Bank; Lynette Watson, Small Business Empowerment Center; Gina Baldwin, App2Speak; Jeff Frankel, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership; Ed Schneider, StartLouis; Ched Wagner, Nvsted; Craig Mannion, St. Louis Family Meetup; Kim Moos, Cotton Cuts; Sarah Schlafly, Mighty Cricket and MultiPass.

"St. Louis has a vibrant community of creators, entrepreneurs, and investors in a part of the country that provides everyone with a great cost of living benefit," said Ed Schneider, Community Organizer, StartLouis. "These types of events offer creators with the opportunity to network and discuss learn lessons on how to bring a crowdfunded product to market quicker."

For more information about We The People, visit https://wtpstore.co/.

ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE

Established in 2016, We The People (WTP) is the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community. Since its inception, WTP has gone from 14 brands to more than 160 brands with multiple product lines. WTP has five brick-and-mortar stores in Singapore, an online store available worldwide at wtpstore.co, and is expanding its reach with new stores in 2018-2019. Its first U.S.-based pop-up store opened in St. Louis, MO in November 2018. With the goal of bringing together the global creator community, WTP is continue to expand internationally in the United States, Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Founded for creators by creators Ryan Sim, Joel Liew, Nison Chan, and CEO Jay Kang, the company achieved an 800 percent growth in revenue by the end of 2017. Providing education, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar retail space for entrepreneurs, WTP is quickly becoming the hub of innovation in Asia and around the world.

