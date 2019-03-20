St. Louis Outdoor Humorist Launches First Book: 'Big Game Hunting 101: No Room Service and Other Terrifying Realities'

ST. LOUIS, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Up-and-coming outdoor humor writer Fred Kloecker of St. Louis, Missouri, recently launched his first book: Big Game Hunting 101: No Room Service and Other Terrifying Realities.

In his book, Kloecker, who acknowledges he grew up living a silver-spoon lifestyle, shares his transformative and uproarious adventures as he stepped away from his fancy sports cars and tiptoed into the wilds of nature.

"Fred Kloecker's insightful journey into the unknown of big game hunting in his book Big Game Hunting 101: No Room Service and Other Terrifying Realities, is simply more hilarious with every page turned," said Jana Waller of Skull Bound TV. "Kloecker's sense of humor turns it into a fast read, and is a wonderful reminder that the hunt is as much about the food, camaraderie and laughter as it is about notching a tag."

Kloecker's relentless self-deprecating wit and incomparable attention to detail make this book a must-read for anyone who appreciates the awe, wonder and fear associated with a first encounter with nature. Underlying the humorous storytelling style is a wonderful story of mentoring, learning, facing fears and a budding love affair with the outdoors, hunting, friendships and all that makes up the outdoor tradition.

"Kloecker has the rare ability to poke fun at himself and his evolution as a hunter while getting at the essence of why and how we hunt," said Andrew McKean, Outdoor Life editor-at-large.

Visit www.e3outdoors.com to learn more about Fred Kloecker and to purchase Big Game Hunting 101: No Room Service and Other Terrifying Realities for $16.99.

About Author Fred Kloecker

Fred Kloecker was born and raised with privilege in St. Louis and graduated from Kansas University with a degree in psychology and a minor concentration in English. After establishing that seven years of post-graduate schooling to become a therapist was a terrifying proposition, he fled academia in search of fun experiences while contemplating his entrepreneurial future.

Over the course of the next 20 years, he tried his hand at marketing, operations and technology, all of which left him unfulfilled. It was time to find a new path. He decided to take his hunting partner's persistent advice and attempt the unthinkable: being creative.

After 14 years of rejecting his friend's unrelenting pressure to write a book — and doubting his own ability to accomplish such a feat — Fred sat down at his keyboard with little more than two college classes in creative writing and a dose of courage from a friend and began writing — mostly to prove to his hunting buddy that his incessant prodding to do so was altogether an exercise in futility. Thus it came as a tremendous shock to Fred that he not only finished what he started but that he thoroughly enjoyed the process — so much so, in fact, that he has written a second book and has plans for six more.

He has officially doffed the Gucci loafers of his youth to instead lace up a pair of hunting boots and explore the great outdoors in order to then share his experiences in the hopes that they will encourage others to discover nature and become responsible sportsmen.

Fred has evolved into an advocate for the magical resource that is the outdoors and the wondrous opportunities it affords those of us brave enough to put down our electronic devices and explore it.

"Of all the wonderful experiences I have had throughout a lifetime spent trying to find my way, the one thing I truly love is making people laugh. I am not a professional writer, however, I feel that affords me a certain authenticity as that of a casual, but somewhat gifted, storyteller whose voice will be approachable and well-received. If I can use writing as a platform to encourage, inspire or positively impact people with useful insight and life lessons, provided I also manage to make soda come out of their noses on occasion, then I may very well have found my path as an author."

