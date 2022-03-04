St. Louis Restaurant Review Awards owner of Thai Kitchen

All four locations have award-winning online customer reviews, which was a significant contributing factor in choosing Andie.

The announcement was published on St. Louis Restaurant Review and STL.News.

They are located in the following communities:



Florissant, MO

O'Fallon, MO

St. Charles, MO

Wentzville, MO

All locations offer online ordering, delivery (third-party delivery companies), and dine-in.

Thai Kitchen offers authentic Thai cuisines to the St. Louis region using the best Thai ingredients imported from Thailand. Most of the staff are from Thailand enhancing the experience of visiting a Thai Kitchen location.

