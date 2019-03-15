St. Patrick's Day Ranks Among Top 3 Drinking Holidays

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, American Addiction Centers released a new BAC calculator to help people estimate their blood alcohol content. The new tool on alcohol.org also helps users determine approximately how long it would take for their BAC to return to normal, the alcohol's effect on their body based on the BAC level as well as information on when it's time to seek medical help.

St. Patrick's Day is considered one of the top drinking holidays. A survey of more than 1,000 people found that the holiday most men associated with alcohol was St. Patrick's Day. In fact, 32 percent of men and 21 percent of women said they binge drink on the holiday. For men, binge drinking is defined as five or more drinks within a two-hour period and four or more for women.

"This tool is mobile-friendly and a simple way for users to better understand the effects of the alcohol they are consuming, which can help them make informed decisions about their drinking," said Joy Sutton, American Addiction Centers, Director of Corporate Communications. "If someone has a hard time controlling their drinking it may be a sign of a greater problem."

At American Addiction Centers, alcohol is the number one reason people seek treatment. Overall admissions for alcohol addiction have increased over time, from approximately 39 percent of total admissions in 2014 to more than 53 percent in 2018.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter.

