St. Paul Park Refinery Teamsters Authorize Strike at Major Speedway Supply Center

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will host a call Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. (ET) to update investors and analysts of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) and Seven & I holdings, Co. LTD (OTC: SVNDY and 3382 TSE) about a potential strike that could shut down Marathon Petroleum's St. Paul Park refinery as soon as midnight, Dec. 31, 2020.

Nearly 200 refinery workers represented by Teamsters Local 120 voted overwhelmingly last week to authorize a strike if they fail to reach an agreement with Marathon for a new contract when the existing deal expires at year's end.

Teamster representatives will provide an update on contract negotiations and discuss the implications of a slowdown or shutdown of the St. Paul Park refinery including potential fuel supply constrictions for regional Speedway and Marathon convenience and service stations across the midwestern United States. Marathon agreed to sell its gas retail operations to Seven & I Holdings in August 2020 for $21 billion, pending U.S. antitrust approval.

