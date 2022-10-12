St. Petersburg-based Travel Company Awarded for Resiliency and Culture From COVID Recovery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Petersburg-based travel insurtech company, Squaremouth.com , recently received recognition by Florida Trend and the International Best In Biz Awards, for their culture and post-pandemic resiliency. The awards come two years after the company's business declined by over 90% as a result of COVID-19.

Despite the downturn, Squaremouth pledged to keep all employees at full pay. The company, which has always operated with transparency, would share financials every week during all-hands team calls.

"It was an uncertain time, but it ultimately brought us closer together," said CMO Megan Moncrief. "Pre-pandemic, we were averaging hundreds of sales per day. By April 2020 our business came to a standstill, bottoming out at 12 sales one day."

That would become the worst day in Squaremouth's history since their inception in 2003. This year, the company mailed 12 checks for $1,200 to those customers as a thank you for their business.

Squaremouth cut costs where it could, short of salaries. By remaining fully staffed, they were able to pivot priorities, focusing on serving their new customer-base, and preparing for the future of travel in a post-pandemic world.

This year, Squaremouth is leading their industry, with sales projected to supersede 2019 by over 200%, earning Gold as the Most Resilient Company of the Year by the International Best In Biz Awards as a result.

Simultaneously, Florida Trend ranked Squaremouth the Fourth Best Small Company to work for in Florida. While this marked Squaremouth's seventh consecutive year on the list, it is their highest ranking on the list to date. The award was a result of surveys sent to all employees, most of which had been with the company throughout the pandemic, a testament to their dedication to their employees and their customers, especially during the worst of times.

Since the pandemic, Squaremouth has doubled its customer service and claims teams, and continues to hire in a number of roles, including marketing, development, and product.

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a travel insurance comparison company that helps customers instantly search, compare, and buy travel insurance policies online.

Squaremouth.com hosts the most intuitive travel insurance quoting and comparison engine on the market today. Coupled with over 100,000 verified customer reviews and the largest portfolio of products, Squaremouth allows customers to purchase a travel insurance policy from every major provider in the US.

As a company, we prioritize reputation over profits, with a core goal of helping every customer find the coverage they need for the lowest possible price. Founded in 2003, Squaremouth.com - and our multi-award-winning customer service team - has helped more than 2 million travelers find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

